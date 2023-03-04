American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Acquisition Opportunity Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAO opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. American Acquisition Opportunity has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAO. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at about $881,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

