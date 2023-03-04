American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) EVP Michael R. Rempell Sells 18,997 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.3 %

AEO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

