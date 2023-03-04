American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

