American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOT.UN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

HOT.UN opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$4.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

