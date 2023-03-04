American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.63% of American Woodmark worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $2,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 12.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

