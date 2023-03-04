American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $57.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The company has a market cap of $954.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

