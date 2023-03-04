AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AmeriCann Price Performance

ACAN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

