AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AmeriCann Price Performance
ACAN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
AmeriCann Company Profile
