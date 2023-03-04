Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,936 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.1% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $295,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $344.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.