Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $234.81. 2,214,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,494. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

