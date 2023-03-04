Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $78,209.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $78,209.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

