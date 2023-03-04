Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,046,250 shares of company stock worth $51,956,355. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 836,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.