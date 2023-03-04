AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.4 %

AMN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.93. 529,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,517,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.