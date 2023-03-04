Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Announces Final Dividend of $1.55

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous final dividend of $0.23.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Ampol

In related news, insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey purchased 2,000 shares of Ampol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$32.25 ($21.79) per share, with a total value of A$64,504.00 ($43,583.78). Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

