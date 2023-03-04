ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.8 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AUKUF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

