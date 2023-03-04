Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $135.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

Several research firms have issued reports on ASYS. StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

