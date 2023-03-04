Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $2.99. Anaergia shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 4,408 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ANRGF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

