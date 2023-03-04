Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $171.18

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $143.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after acquiring an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

