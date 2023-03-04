Analysts Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$35.71

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lowered SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$29.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$33.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

