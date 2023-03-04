Analyzing SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SJM and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SJM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 2 3 5 0 2.30

Airbus has a consensus target price of $152.75, suggesting a potential upside of 361.62%. Given Airbus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbus is more favorable than SJM.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

SJM has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SJM and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJM N/A N/A N/A Airbus 7.27% 48.13% 3.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SJM and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJM $1.30 billion 2.80 -$533.29 million N/A N/A Airbus $61.92 billion 1.68 $4.48 billion $1.41 23.47

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Summary

Airbus beats SJM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJM

(Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations. The Hotel, Catering, Retail, and Leasing Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, leasing and related activities. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, treasury, and hospitality services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A.

About Airbus

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components. The Airbus Helicopters segment is composed of civil and military helicopters and related services. The Airbus Defense and Space segment includes military aircraft, which supports combat, mission, transport and tanker aircraft, and associated services; space systems, which provides a range of civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and connected intelligence, which refers to services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was founded on December 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Blagnac, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.