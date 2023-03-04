Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
NYSE BUD traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
