ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
ANIP stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
