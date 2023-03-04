ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

ANIP stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

