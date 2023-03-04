Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0355 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $342.96 million and approximately $62.40 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00040774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00220882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,353.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0347211 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $92,355,785.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

