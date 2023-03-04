Ankr Price Tops $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $330.59 million and $50.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00039963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00220170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,332.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03532186 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $62,200,100.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

