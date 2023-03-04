Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $321.60 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $321.60 million and approximately $50.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

