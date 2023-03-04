ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70,036 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $310.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.52. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

