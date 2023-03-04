Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,390 ($16.77) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.10) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.89) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.45) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,415.71 ($17.08).

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,664 ($20.08) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.17). The stock has a market cap of £16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.92, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,390.95.

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 3,875.97%.

(Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

