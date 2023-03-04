Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

