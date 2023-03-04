Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.85 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $455,933.79 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00073024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023873 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

