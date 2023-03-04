Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

AFT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

