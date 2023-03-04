Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 106.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2,013.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 284,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 271,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Stories

