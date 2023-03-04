Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 106.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2,013.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 284,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 271,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.