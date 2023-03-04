Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

APDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

