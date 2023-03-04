Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Aptiv worth $176,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

APTV opened at $119.30 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

