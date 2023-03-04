Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.36

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1041775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Archrock by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Archrock by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.