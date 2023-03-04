argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in argenx by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

