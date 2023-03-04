argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.50.
argenx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $347.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1-year low of $256.44 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.