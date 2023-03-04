Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 958,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 531,629 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Argo Group International Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.