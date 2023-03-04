Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 958,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 531,629 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Separately, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Argo Group International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

