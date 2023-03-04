Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Aries I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ RAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 4,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,937. Aries I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

About Aries I Acquisition

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

