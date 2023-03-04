Ark Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006863 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004764 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,434,546 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

