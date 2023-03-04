Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Shares of ARKOW stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18. Arko has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

