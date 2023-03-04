Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (NYSE:AFTR) Financial Comparison

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and Arrival, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrival 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arrival has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,998.77%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arrival is more favorable than AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

74.7% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Arrival shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition N/A -84.19% 4.04% Arrival N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and Arrival’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition N/A N/A $10.23 million N/A N/A Arrival N/A N/A -$5.30 million N/A N/A

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

