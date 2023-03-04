Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $31.39 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

