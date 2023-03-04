Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Boosted by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 3.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.46%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

