Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.28) to GBX 5,000 ($60.34) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.37) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.18) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,589.33.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $277.35 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $296.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

