Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
Assertio Trading Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
