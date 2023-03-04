Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BWS Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Assertio Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Assertio has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Assertio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 191,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assertio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

