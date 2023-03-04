Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.45 ($17.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.28.
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Shares of ARZGY opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
