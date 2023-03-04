Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,760 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,680 ($20.27) to GBX 1,760 ($21.24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($16.89) to GBX 1,900 ($22.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,600 ($19.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($23.85).

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,033 ($24.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,842.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.77. The company has a market cap of £15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,284.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,223 ($14.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,046 ($24.69).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

