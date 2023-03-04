Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 6th.

Assure Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Assure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assure

Institutional Trading of Assure

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,329.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 319,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.