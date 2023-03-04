Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 6th

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 6th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

Assure Trading Down 20.0 %

IONM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,656. The company has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,976,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,329.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,500 shares of company stock worth $91,855. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

