Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of AGO stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.12. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

