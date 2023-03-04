Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Shares of ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

