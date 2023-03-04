Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.
NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
