Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Asure Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Asure Software by 632.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

